Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 18, Problem 82
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production Problem 82
Chapter 18, Problem 82

What is the coenzyme used in glycolysis?

Understand that glycolysis is a metabolic pathway where glucose is broken down into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH as energy carriers.
Recall that coenzymes are molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions. In glycolysis, a key coenzyme is involved in the transfer of electrons during oxidation-reduction reactions.
Identify that the coenzyme used in glycolysis is nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD⁺), which acts as an electron carrier.
During glycolysis, NAD⁺ is reduced to NADH when it accepts electrons and a hydrogen ion (H⁺) in the reaction catalyzed by glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase.
Recognize the importance of NAD⁺ in glycolysis, as it ensures the continuation of the pathway by regenerating NAD⁺ through subsequent processes like fermentation or oxidative phosphorylation.

Glycolysis

Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH in the process. It occurs in the cytoplasm of cells and is the first step in cellular respiration. Understanding glycolysis is essential for identifying the coenzymes involved in this pathway.
Coenzymes

Coenzymes are organic molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions. They often act as carriers for chemical groups or electrons during metabolic processes. In glycolysis, coenzymes play a crucial role in facilitating the transfer of electrons and protons, which is vital for energy production.
NAD+ (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide)

NAD+ is a key coenzyme in glycolysis that functions as an electron carrier. It accepts electrons during the oxidation of glucose, becoming reduced to NADH. This conversion is critical for the energy yield of glycolysis and for subsequent metabolic pathways, such as the citric acid cycle.
