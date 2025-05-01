Textbook Question
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
a. glucose or maltose
a. glucose or maltose
d. glucose or caprylic acid (C8)
a. glucose or stearic acid (C18)
c. two acetyl CoA or one palmitic acid (C16)
d. lauric acid (C12) or palmitic acid (C16)
