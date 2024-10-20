Textbook Question
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
d. glucose or caprylic acid (C8)
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
a. glucose or stearic acid (C18)
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
d. lauric acid (C12) or palmitic acid (C16)
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
e. α-ketoglutarate or fumarate in one turn of the citric acid cycle