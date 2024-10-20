Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP ProductionProblem 98c
Chapter 18, Problem 98c

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
c. two acetyl CoA or one palmitic acid (C16)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: ATP production is linked to the breakdown of molecules during cellular respiration. Acetyl CoA enters the citric acid cycle, while palmitic acid undergoes beta-oxidation before entering the cycle.
Step 1: Calculate ATP yield for two acetyl CoA molecules. Each acetyl CoA produces ATP through the citric acid cycle. Determine the number of ATP molecules generated per acetyl CoA, including contributions from NADH, FADH2, and GTP.
Step 2: Calculate ATP yield for one palmitic acid (C16). Palmitic acid undergoes beta-oxidation, which breaks it into multiple acetyl CoA molecules. Determine how many acetyl CoA molecules are produced from one palmitic acid and calculate the ATP yield from beta-oxidation itself.
Step 3: Add the ATP yield from beta-oxidation to the ATP yield from the citric acid cycle for all acetyl CoA molecules generated by palmitic acid. This gives the total ATP yield for one palmitic acid molecule.
Step 4: Compare the total ATP yield from two acetyl CoA molecules to the total ATP yield from one palmitic acid molecule. The molecule with the higher ATP yield per mole is the answer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

ATP Production

Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is the primary energy currency of the cell, produced during cellular respiration. The amount of ATP generated from a molecule depends on its metabolic pathway, with fatty acids typically yielding more ATP than carbohydrates due to their higher carbon content and the efficiency of beta-oxidation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:20
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Concept 2

Beta-Oxidation

Beta-oxidation is the metabolic process by which fatty acids are broken down in the mitochondria to generate acetyl CoA. Each cycle of beta-oxidation shortens the fatty acid chain by two carbon atoms, producing NADH and FADH2, which are crucial for ATP production in the electron transport chain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:26
Beta Decay Example 1

Comparison of Molecules

When comparing the ATP yield from different molecules, it is essential to consider their structure and the number of carbon atoms. For instance, palmitic acid (C16) can produce more ATP than two acetyl CoA because it undergoes multiple cycles of beta-oxidation, leading to a greater overall yield of NADH and FADH2, which are converted to ATP.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Thermochemical Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?

d. glucose or caprylic acid (C8)

644
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?

a. glucose or stearic acid (C18)

1215
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?

d. lauric acid (C12) or palmitic acid (C16)

715
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?

d. lauric acid (C12) or palmitic acid (C16)

45
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?

e. α-ketoglutarate or fumarate in one turn of the citric acid cycle

654
views