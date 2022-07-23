Textbook Question
Indicate if the zeros are significant in each of the following measurements:
a. 20.05 °C
b. 5.00 m
c. 0.000 02 g
d. 120 000 yr
e. 8.05 × 102 L
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:
c. 100 000 m
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:
d. 0.000 25 cm
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
a. 3 hamburgers and 6 oz of hamburger
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 1 table and 4 chairs