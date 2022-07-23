In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
a. 0.005 75 g and 5.75 × 10-3 g
b. 405 K and 405.0 K
c. 150 000 s and 1.50 × 104 s
d. 3.8 × 10-2 L and 3.0 × 105 L
In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
a. 0.005 75 g and 5.75 × 10-3 g
b. 405 K and 405.0 K
c. 150 000 s and 1.50 × 104 s
d. 3.8 × 10-2 L and 3.0 × 105 L
Indicate if the zeros are significant in each of the following measurements:
a. 20.05 °C
b. 5.00 m
c. 0.000 02 g
d. 120 000 yr
e. 8.05 × 102 L
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:
c. 100 000 m
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
a. Sandra has a patient with a mass of 67.5 kg.
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
a. 3 hamburgers and 6 oz of hamburger