Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 19b
Chapter 2, Problem 19b

Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.

1
Understand the difference between measured and exact numbers: Measured numbers are obtained through measurement and may have some degree of uncertainty, while exact numbers are defined or counted and have no uncertainty.
Analyze the statement: 'A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.'
Recognize that the number '2' in this context is a counted quantity, as tablets are discrete items that can be counted directly.
Conclude that counted quantities are considered exact numbers because they are not subject to measurement uncertainty.
Determine that the number '2' in this statement is an exact number.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Measured Numbers

Measured numbers are values obtained through measurement and can vary based on the precision of the measuring instrument. They are often subject to uncertainty and can include values like weight, height, or temperature. In the context of the question, measured numbers would be those that are not whole or exact, reflecting a range of possible values.
Exact Numbers

Exact numbers are values that are counted or defined and have no uncertainty associated with them. They are whole numbers that represent a fixed quantity, such as the number of items in a set. In the example provided, the statement about a patient receiving 2 tablets is an exact number because it represents a definitive count of tablets.
Significance of Measurement Types

Understanding the distinction between measured and exact numbers is crucial in fields like medicine and science, as it affects calculations, data interpretation, and decision-making. Measured numbers can introduce variability in results, while exact numbers provide certainty. This distinction helps professionals assess the reliability of data and make informed choices based on the nature of the numbers involved.
