Specific Gravity

Specific gravity is a dimensionless quantity that compares the density of a substance to the density of a reference substance, usually water at 4°C, which has a density of 1.000 g/mL. It is calculated by dividing the density of the substance by the density of water. Specific gravity provides insight into the concentration of solutes in a solution, making it particularly useful in medical diagnostics, such as evaluating urine samples.