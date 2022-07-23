Use the density values in TABLE 2.8 to solve each of the following problems:
a. A graduated cylinder contains 18.0 mL of water. What is the new water level, in milliliters, after 35.6 g of silver metal is submerged in the water?
In an old trunk, you find a piece of metal that you think may be aluminum, silver, or lead. You take it to a lab, where you find it has a mass of 217 g and a volume of 19.2 cm3. Using Table 2.10, what is the metal you found?
Solve each of the following problems:
d. A bottle containing 325 g of cleaning solution is used to clean hospital equipment. If the cleaning solution has a specific gravity of 0.850, what volume, in milliliters, of solution was used?
a. A urine sample has a density of 1.030 g/mL. What is the specific gravity of the sample?
State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:
<IMAGE>
The length of this rug is 38.4 in. and the width is 24.2 in.
<IMAGE>
d. Calculate the area of the rug, in square centimeters, to the correct number of significant figures. (Area = Length x Width)