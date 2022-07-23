Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 9a
Chapter 2, Problem 9a

Use the metric ruler to measure the length in each of the following, and write the measurement, the estimated digit, and the number of significant figures:
a. <IMAGE>

Step 1: Understand the concept of significant figures. Significant figures are the digits in a measurement that are known with certainty plus one estimated digit. The estimated digit is the last digit in the measurement and is determined by the smallest division on the measuring tool.
Step 2: Examine the metric ruler in the image provided. Identify the smallest division on the ruler (e.g., millimeters or centimeters). This will help determine the precision of the measurement and the estimated digit.
Step 3: Align the object being measured with the ruler and determine the length by reading the value where the object ends. Include all certain digits and estimate the last digit based on the position of the object relative to the smallest division.
Step 4: Write down the measurement, including the estimated digit. For example, if the object ends between 5.6 cm and 5.7 cm, you might estimate the length as 5.65 cm.
Step 5: Count the number of significant figures in the measurement. Include all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros if they are after a decimal point. For example, 5.65 cm has three significant figures.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that the precision of the measurement is communicated effectively.
Measurement Techniques

Measurement techniques involve the methods and tools used to obtain quantitative data. In this context, using a metric ruler requires understanding how to align the object with the ruler and read the measurement accurately. Proper technique ensures that measurements are reliable and minimizes errors in data collection.
Estimated Digit

The estimated digit is the last digit in a measurement that is not precisely known and is based on estimation. When using a ruler, the estimated digit is typically one place beyond the smallest division marked on the ruler. This concept is important for conveying the uncertainty inherent in any measurement, reflecting the limitations of the measuring tool.
