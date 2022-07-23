Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?

Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with converting the weight of a person from pounds (lb) to kilograms (kg). To do this, you need to use a conversion factor that relates pounds to kilograms.
Step 2: Recall the conversion factor between pounds and kilograms. The relationship is: 1 lb = 0.453592 kg.
Step 3: Set up the conversion. Multiply the given weight in pounds (175 lb) by the conversion factor (0.453592 kg/lb). This ensures that the unit 'lb' cancels out, leaving the result in kilograms.
Step 4: Write the equation for the conversion: \( \text{Mass in kilograms} = 175 \times 0.453592 \).
Step 5: Perform the multiplication to find the mass in kilograms. Ensure the final answer is expressed with the correct number of significant figures based on the given data (175 lb has 3 significant figures).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conversion Factors

Conversion factors are ratios that express how many of one unit are equal to another unit. They are essential in converting measurements from one system to another, such as from pounds to kilograms. For example, knowing that 1 pound is approximately 0.453592 kilograms allows for straightforward calculations to convert weight.
Weight vs. Mass

Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, typically measured in pounds or newtons, while mass is the amount of matter in an object, measured in kilograms or grams. In this context, the weight of a person in pounds needs to be converted to mass in kilograms, which requires understanding the relationship between these two concepts.
SI Units

The International System of Units (SI) is the standard system of measurement used in science and engineering. It provides a consistent framework for measurements, where the kilogram is the base unit for mass. Understanding SI units is crucial for accurately converting and interpreting measurements in scientific contexts.
