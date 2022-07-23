Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 62c

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
a. The Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus is 800 mg. How many grams of phosphorus are recommended?

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to convert the given amount of phosphorus from milligrams (mg) to grams (g) using metric conversion factors.
Step 2: Recall the metric conversion factor between milligrams and grams. 1 gram (g) is equal to 1000 milligrams (mg). This can be expressed as: 11000 g/mg.
Step 3: Set up the conversion. Multiply the given value (800 mg) by the conversion factor to cancel out the milligrams and convert to grams. The setup will look like: 800×11000.
Step 4: Perform the multiplication and division. This involves dividing 800 by 1000 to find the equivalent value in grams.
Step 5: Write the final result in grams. Ensure the answer is expressed with the correct number of significant figures based on the given data (800 mg has 3 significant figures).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Conversion

Metric conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another within the metric system. In this case, converting milligrams (mg) to grams (g) is necessary, where 1 gram equals 1,000 milligrams. Understanding this conversion is essential for accurately interpreting nutritional values and recommendations.
Metric Prefixes

Daily Value (DV)

The Daily Value (DV) is a reference value used on food labels to indicate how much a nutrient contributes to a daily diet, based on a standard 2,000-calorie intake. For phosphorus, the DV is set at 800 mg, which helps consumers understand the nutrient's importance and how much they should aim to consume daily.
Kw and Temperature

Nutritional Recommendations

Nutritional recommendations provide guidelines for the intake of essential nutrients to maintain health and prevent deficiencies. These recommendations, such as the DV for phosphorus, are based on scientific research and are designed to help individuals make informed dietary choices to support overall well-being.
Nature of Energy
