Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
d. A plant fertilizer contains 15% nitrogen (N) by mass. In a container of soluble plant food, there are 10.0 oz of fertilizer. How many grams of nitrogen are in the container?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
a. You have used 250 L of distilled water for a dialysis patient. How many gallons of water is that?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
b. A patient needs 0.024 g of a sulfa drug. There are 8-mg tablets in stock. How many tablets should be given?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following problems:
a. Sandra has an order from the doctor to give 1.0 g of tetracycline every six hours to a patient. If the stock on hand is 500-mg tablets, how many will she need for one day’s treatment?