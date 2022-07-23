Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 65a
Chapter 2, Problem 65a

Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
a. You have used 250 L of distilled water for a dialysis patient. How many gallons of water is that?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the conversion factor between liters and gallons. The relationship is 1 gallon = 3.785 liters.
Step 2: Set up the conversion equation using the given volume in liters (250 L) and the conversion factor. The equation will be: \( \text{Volume in gallons} = \frac{\text{Volume in liters}}{\text{Conversion factor}} \).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the equation: \( \text{Volume in gallons} = \frac{250}{3.785} \).
Step 4: Perform the division to calculate the volume in gallons. Ensure proper unit cancellation during the calculation.
Step 5: Verify the result to ensure it makes sense in the context of the problem (e.g., the number of gallons should be smaller than the number of liters since gallons are larger units).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conversion Factors

Conversion factors are numerical ratios used to convert one unit of measurement to another. They are essential in solving problems that require changing units, such as converting liters to gallons. For example, knowing that 1 gallon is approximately 3.785 liters allows for straightforward calculations by multiplying or dividing the quantity by the appropriate conversion factor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2

Volume Measurement Units

Volume measurement units, such as liters and gallons, are used to quantify the space that a substance occupies. Liters are commonly used in scientific contexts, while gallons are more prevalent in everyday use, especially in the United States. Understanding the relationship between these units is crucial for accurate conversions in clinical settings, such as calculating fluid intake for patients.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:52
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Clinical Application of Measurements

In clinical settings, accurate measurement and conversion of fluids are vital for patient care, particularly in treatments like dialysis. Knowing how to convert between different volume units ensures that healthcare providers can administer the correct amounts of fluids, which is essential for patient safety and treatment efficacy. This skill is particularly important when dealing with large volumes, such as the 250 liters mentioned in the problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:52
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:

a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?

1630
views
Textbook Question

Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:

d. A plant fertilizer contains 15% nitrogen (N) by mass. In a container of soluble plant food, there are 10.0 oz of fertilizer. How many grams of nitrogen are in the container?

1762
views
Textbook Question

Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:

a. Wine is 12% alcohol by volume. How many milliliters of alcohol are in a 0.750-L bottle of wine?

1606
views
Textbook Question

Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:

b. A patient needs 0.024 g of a sulfa drug. There are 8-mg tablets in stock. How many tablets should be given?

1572
views
Textbook Question

Using conversion factors, solve each of the following problems:

a. Sandra has an order from the doctor to give 1.0 g of tetracycline every six hours to a patient. If the stock on hand is 500-mg tablets, how many will she need for one day’s treatment?

79
views
Textbook Question

Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:

a. A 20.0-mL sample of a salt solution has a mass of 24.0 g.

1915
views