Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 66a
Chapter 2, Problem 66a

Using conversion factors, solve each of the following problems:
a. Sandra has an order from the doctor to give 1.0 g of tetracycline every six hours to a patient. If the stock on hand is 500-mg tablets, how many will she need for one day’s treatment?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the total amount of tetracycline needed for one day. Since Sandra administers 1.0 g every six hours, calculate the total daily dosage by multiplying 1.0 g by the number of six-hour intervals in a day (24 hours ÷ 6 hours = 4 intervals).
Step 2: Convert the total daily dosage from grams to milligrams. Use the conversion factor 1 g = 1000 mg. Multiply the total daily dosage in grams by 1000 to express it in milligrams.
Step 3: Determine how many 500-mg tablets are needed to meet the total daily dosage. Divide the total daily dosage in milligrams by the dosage per tablet (500 mg).
Step 4: Verify the calculation to ensure the number of tablets is a whole number or round appropriately if necessary. Consider practical implications for administering medication.
Step 5: Confirm the result by checking the units and ensuring the calculation aligns with the prescribed dosage and the available stock of 500-mg tablets.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conversion Factors

Conversion factors are ratios that express how many of one unit are equal to another unit. They are essential in solving problems that require changing units, such as converting grams to milligrams. In this case, knowing that 1 gram equals 1000 milligrams allows for accurate calculations when determining dosages.
Dosage Calculation

Dosage calculation involves determining the correct amount of medication to administer based on prescribed amounts and available stock. In this scenario, understanding how to calculate the total daily dosage from the prescribed amount every six hours is crucial for ensuring the patient receives the correct treatment.
Medication Administration Schedule

A medication administration schedule outlines how often a medication should be given. In this question, the schedule specifies that tetracycline should be administered every six hours, which means the total daily dosage must account for the frequency of administration over a 24-hour period.
