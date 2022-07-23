Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements Problem 69a
Chapter 2, Problem 69a

Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:
a. A 20.0-mL sample of a salt solution has a mass of 24.0 g.

Step 1: Recall the formula for density, which is given by \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \).
Step 2: Identify the given values in the problem. The mass of the salt solution is 24.0 g, and the volume is 20.0 mL.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the density formula: \( \text{Density} = \frac{24.0 \ \text{g}}{20.0 \ \text{mL}} \).
Step 4: Perform the division to calculate the density. Ensure that the units of g/mL are retained in the result.
Step 5: Interpret the result as the density of the salt solution in g/mL, which represents the mass of the solution per unit volume.

Density

Density is defined as the mass of a substance divided by its volume. It is typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) for liquids. Understanding density is crucial for determining how much mass is contained in a given volume, which is essential in various scientific calculations and applications.
Mass

Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, usually measured in grams (g). In the context of the question, the mass of the salt solution is given as 24.0 g. Knowing the mass is vital for calculating density, as it directly influences the density value when divided by the volume.
Volume

Volume is the amount of space that a substance occupies, commonly measured in milliliters (mL) for liquids. In this question, the volume of the salt solution is specified as 20.0 mL. Accurate volume measurement is essential for density calculations, as it serves as the denominator in the density formula.
