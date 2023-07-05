Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Heat Capacity
Problem 41
Use the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE 3.11): c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C₂H₆O, cools from 60.5 °C to −42.0 °C

