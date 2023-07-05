Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):
a. the total kilojoules in two tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter that contains 6 g of carbohydrate, 16 g of fat, and 7 g of protein
