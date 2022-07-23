The relationship between the nutritional unit for energy and the metric unit is 1 Calorie = 1 kcal.
a. One donut contains 350 Calories. Convert this to calories and joules.
When a 0.66-g sample of olive oil is burned in a calorimeter, the heat released increases the temperature of 370 g of water from 22.7 °C to 38.8 °C. What is the energy value for the olive oil in kcal/g?
When 1.0 g of gasoline burns, it releases 11 kcal. The density of gasoline is 0.74 g/mL.
b. If a television requires 150 kJ/h to run, how many hours can the television run on the energy provided by 1.0 gal of gasoline?
A patient is receiving 3000 mL/day of a solution that contains 5 g of dextrose (glucose) per 100 mL of solution. If glucose provides 4 kcal/g of energy, how many kilocalories per day is the patient receiving from the glucose?
Using the energy values for foods (see Table 3.8), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place): d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 410 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein
Using Table 3.9, determine each of the following: c. If Charles consumes 1800 kcal per day, he will maintain his weight. Would he lose weight on his new diet?
Using Table 3.9, determine each of the following: d. If expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days will it take Charles to lose 5.0 lb?