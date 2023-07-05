Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryMatter and MeasurementsClassification of Matter
0:51 minutes
Problem 1b
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound: b. hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂)

Verified Solution
clock
51s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
56
Was this helpful?
1:34m

Watch next

Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:34
Classification of Matter
Jules Bruno
4877
87
04:19
Classification of Matter
Jules Bruno
2246
43
02:58
Classification of Matter Example 1
Jules Bruno
1616
35
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.