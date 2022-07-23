Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 41

For dinner, Charles had one cup of clam chowder, which contains 16 g of carbohydrate, 12 g of fat, and 9 g of protein. How much energy, in kilocalories and kilojoules, is in the clam chowder? (Round off the answer for each food type to the tens place.)

1
Step 1: Recall the energy values for macronutrients. Carbohydrates and proteins provide 4 kcal per gram, while fats provide 9 kcal per gram. These values are essential for calculating the energy contribution of each macronutrient.
Step 2: Calculate the energy contribution from carbohydrates. Multiply the grams of carbohydrates (16 g) by the energy value per gram (4 kcal/g). Use the formula: 16×4.
Step 3: Calculate the energy contribution from fats. Multiply the grams of fat (12 g) by the energy value per gram (9 kcal/g). Use the formula: 12×9.
Step 4: Calculate the energy contribution from proteins. Multiply the grams of protein (9 g) by the energy value per gram (4 kcal/g). Use the formula: 9×4.
Step 5: Add the energy contributions from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to find the total energy in kilocalories. Then, convert the total energy from kilocalories to kilojoules using the conversion factor: 1 kcal = 4.184 kJ. Use the formula: Total×4.184.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Macronutrient Energy Values

Macronutrients—carbohydrates, fats, and proteins—provide energy measured in calories. Carbohydrates and proteins each provide approximately 4 kilocalories per gram, while fats provide about 9 kilocalories per gram. Understanding these values is essential for calculating the total energy content of food items.
Energy Conversion

Energy can be expressed in different units, primarily kilocalories (kcal) and kilojoules (kJ). To convert kilocalories to kilojoules, multiply by 4.184, as 1 kcal is equivalent to 4.184 kJ. This conversion is important for providing energy values in the desired unit.
Rounding Numbers

Rounding is a mathematical process used to simplify numbers to a specified degree of accuracy. In this context, rounding to the tens place means adjusting the calculated energy values to the nearest ten. This is often done for ease of understanding and reporting in nutritional contexts.
