Use the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE 3.11):
c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C2H6O, cools from 60.5 °C to −42.0 °C
Using the energy values for foods (see Table 3.8), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place): d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 410 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein
Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):
a. the total kilojoules in two tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter that contains 6 g of carbohydrate, 16 g of fat, and 7 g of protein
A patient receives 3.2 L of intravenous (IV) glucose solution. If 100. mL of the solution contains 5.0 g of glucose (carbohydrate), how many kilocalories did the patient obtain from the glucose solution?
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
b. Snow on the ground turns to liquid water.
a. Dry ice in an ice-cream cart disappears.