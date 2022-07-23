Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.3 Matter and EnergyProblem 39d
Chapter 3, Problem 39d

Using the energy values for foods (see Table 3.8), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place): d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 410 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the energy values for macronutrients. Carbohydrates and proteins each provide 4 kcal per gram, while fats provide 9 kcal per gram. These values are essential for calculating the energy contribution of each macronutrient.
Step 2: Calculate the energy contribution from carbohydrates. Multiply the grams of carbohydrates (13 g) by the energy value per gram (4 kcal/g). Use the formula: 13×4.
Step 3: Calculate the energy contribution from proteins. Multiply the grams of protein (5 g) by the energy value per gram (4 kcal/g). Use the formula: 5×4.
Step 4: Subtract the energy contributions from carbohydrates and proteins from the total energy (410 kcal) to determine the energy contribution from fats. Use the formula: 410(13×4)(5×4).
Step 5: Calculate the grams of fat by dividing the energy contribution from fats by the energy value per gram of fat (9 kcal/g). Use the formula: Energy from fats9.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Caloric Value of Macronutrients

Each macronutrient provides a specific amount of energy: carbohydrates and proteins each provide 4 kcal per gram, while fats provide 9 kcal per gram. Understanding these values is essential for calculating the grams of fat in a food item based on its total caloric content and the amounts of carbohydrates and proteins it contains.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Kw and Temperature

Energy Balance Equation

The energy balance equation states that the total energy in a food item is the sum of the energy provided by its macronutrients. To find the grams of fat in the avocado, one must subtract the energy contributed by carbohydrates and proteins from the total energy, allowing for the calculation of the remaining energy attributed to fat.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Nutritional Calculation

Nutritional calculation involves using known values to derive unknown quantities. In this case, by applying the caloric values of macronutrients and the total caloric content of the avocado, one can determine the grams of fat by rearranging the energy balance equation to isolate the fat component.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:

c. the energy in a lump of coal

900
views
Textbook Question

If the same amount of heat is supplied to samples of 10.0 g each of aluminum, iron, and copper all at 15.0 °C, which sample would reach the highest temperature (see TABLE 3.11)?

2035
views
Textbook Question

Use the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE 3.11):

c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C2H6O, cools from 60.5 °C to −42.0 °C

2194
views
Textbook Question

Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):

a. the total kilojoules in two tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter that contains 6 g of carbohydrate, 16 g of fat, and 7 g of protein

1717
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

For dinner, Charles had one cup of clam chowder, which contains 16 g of carbohydrate, 12 g of fat, and 9 g of protein. How much energy, in kilocalories and kilojoules, is in the clam chowder? (Round off the answer for each food type to the tens place.)

1809
views
Textbook Question

A patient receives 3.2 L of intravenous (IV) glucose solution. If 100. mL of the solution contains 5.0 g of glucose (carbohydrate), how many kilocalories did the patient obtain from the glucose solution?

2307
views