Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 3, Problem 23a
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
b. kicking a ball
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between potential and kinetic energy: Potential energy is the energy stored in an object due to its position or state, while kinetic energy is the energy of motion.
Analyze the action described in the problem: Kicking a ball involves motion, as the ball moves after being kicked.
Determine the type of energy involved: Since the ball is in motion after being kicked, this is an example of kinetic energy.
Relate the concept to the situation: The act of kicking transfers energy to the ball, causing it to move, which is a characteristic of kinetic energy.
Conclude that the statement describes kinetic energy, as the energy is associated with the motion of the ball after being kicked.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Kinetic Energy
Kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its motion. It is calculated using the formula KE = 1/2 mv², where m is the mass of the object and v is its velocity. When a ball is kicked, it moves through the air, and this motion gives it kinetic energy, making it a clear example of kinetic energy in action.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:19
Kinetic Molecular Theory Concept 1
Potential Energy
Potential energy is the stored energy in an object due to its position or state. For example, a ball held at a height has gravitational potential energy, which can be converted to kinetic energy when it is released. In the context of kicking a ball, potential energy is relevant only if the ball is stationary and elevated before being kicked.
Recommended video:
Energy Transformation
Energy transformation refers to the process of changing energy from one form to another. In the case of kicking a ball, the energy stored in the leg muscles (chemical potential energy) is transformed into kinetic energy as the leg moves to kick the ball. Understanding this transformation is crucial for analyzing how energy is utilized in physical activities.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
2371
views
Textbook Question
During extreme hypothermia, a child's temperature dropped to 20.6 °C. What was his temperature in degrees Fahrenheit?
2073
views
Textbook Question
Discuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car descends from the top of the ramp.
37
views
Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
c. the energy in a lump of coal
900
views
Textbook Question
If the same amount of heat is supplied to samples of 10.0 g each of aluminum, iron, and copper all at 15.0 °C, which sample would reach the highest temperature (see TABLE 3.11)?
2035
views
Textbook Question
Use the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE 3.11):
c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C2H6O, cools from 60.5 °C to −42.0 °C
2194
views