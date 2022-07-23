Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 23c

Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
c. the energy in a lump of coal

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between potential and kinetic energy: Potential energy is stored energy based on an object's position, composition, or condition, while kinetic energy is the energy of motion.
Analyze the situation: A lump of coal is stationary and not in motion, so it does not possess kinetic energy.
Consider the composition of coal: Coal contains chemical energy stored in its molecular bonds, which can be released during combustion. This stored energy is a form of potential energy.
Conclude that the energy in a lump of coal is potential energy because it is stored in the chemical bonds and not currently in motion or being used.
Remember that potential energy can be converted into kinetic energy when the coal is burned, releasing energy in the form of heat and light.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Potential Energy

Potential energy is the stored energy in an object due to its position or state. It is energy that has the potential to be converted into kinetic energy when the object is in motion. For example, a lump of coal has potential energy because it can release energy when burned, making it a source of fuel.
Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy of an object in motion. It depends on the mass of the object and the square of its velocity, represented by the formula KE = 1/2 mv². Unlike potential energy, kinetic energy is active and can be observed when an object is moving, such as a car driving down the road.
Energy Transformation

Energy transformation refers to the process of changing energy from one form to another. In the context of coal, when it is burned, the potential energy stored in the coal is transformed into thermal energy (heat) and light energy, which can then be used to perform work, such as generating electricity.
