Discuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car descends from the top of the ramp.
If the same amount of heat is supplied to samples of 10.0 g each of aluminum, iron, and copper all at 15.0 °C, which sample would reach the highest temperature (see TABLE 3.11)?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Specific Heat Capacity
Heat Transfer
Thermal Equilibrium
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
b. kicking a ball
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
c. the energy in a lump of coal
Use the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE 3.11):
c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C2H6O, cools from 60.5 °C to −42.0 °C
Using the energy values for foods (see Table 3.8), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place): d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 410 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein
Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):
a. the total kilojoules in two tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter that contains 6 g of carbohydrate, 16 g of fat, and 7 g of protein