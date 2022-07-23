Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit:
a. The highest recorded temperature in the world was 58.0 °C in El Azizia, Libya, on September 13, 1922.
Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit:
a. The highest recorded temperature in the world was 58.0 °C in El Azizia, Libya, on September 13, 1922.
Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit:
b. The lowest recorded temperature in the world was –89.2 °C in Vostok, Antarctica, on July 21, 1983.
What is –15 °F in degrees Celsius and in kelvins?
The following graph is a heating curve for chloroform, a solvent for fats, oils, and waxes:
d. At the following temperatures, is chloroform a solid, liquid, or gas?
–80 °C, –40 °C; 25 °C; 80 °C
A hot-water bottle for a patient contains 725 g of water at 65 °C. If the water cools to body temperature (37 °C), how many kilojoules of heat could be transferred to sore muscles?
When a 0.66-g sample of olive oil is burned in a calorimeter, the heat released increases the temperature of 370 g of water from 22.7 °C to 38.8 °C. What is the energy value for the olive oil in kcal/g?