Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Chapter 4, Problem 75c

Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
c. number of protons

1
Step 1: Understand the question. The problem asks us to compare the number of protons in an atom of nitrogen (N) and an atom of lithium (Li) to determine if the statement is true or false.
Step 2: Recall the definition of protons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus of an atom. The number of protons in an atom is equal to its atomic number, which is unique for each element.
Step 3: Look up the atomic numbers of nitrogen (N) and lithium (Li) on the periodic table. Nitrogen has an atomic number of 7, meaning it has 7 protons. Lithium has an atomic number of 3, meaning it has 3 protons.
Step 4: Compare the number of protons in nitrogen and lithium. Since 7 (protons in N) is greater than 3 (protons in Li), the statement 'An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger number of protons' is true.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement completed with 'c. number of protons' is true based on the comparison of atomic numbers.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure

Atomic structure refers to the composition of an atom, which includes protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, while neutrons are neutral. The number of protons in an atom defines its atomic number and determines the element's identity. For example, nitrogen (N) has 7 protons, while lithium (Li) has 3 protons.
Atomic Theory

Atomic Number

The atomic number is the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom and is unique to each element. It determines the element's position in the periodic table and its chemical properties. For instance, nitrogen's atomic number is 7, indicating it has 7 protons, while lithium's atomic number is 3, indicating it has 3 protons. This concept is crucial for comparing elements.
Comparison of Elements

When comparing elements, one often looks at their atomic properties, such as the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons. In this context, comparing nitrogen and lithium involves examining their atomic numbers and understanding how these differences affect their chemical behavior. For example, since nitrogen has more protons than lithium, it has a greater atomic number, which influences its reactivity and bonding characteristics.
