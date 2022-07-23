Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going down Group 6A (16),
d. the number of valence electrons _________
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going from left to right across Period 4,
d. the number of valence electrons ________
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
b. ionization energy
Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
b. How did the results differ from what he expected?
Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
c. How did he use the results to propose a model of the atom?
Match the subatomic particles (1 to 3) to each of the descriptions below:
1. protons
2. neutrons
3. electrons
b. surround the nucleus