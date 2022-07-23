Skip to main content
Chapter 4, Problem 87a

For each representation of a nucleus A through E, write the atomic symbol and identify which are isotopes.
a. <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Count the number of protons (red spheres) and neutrons (white spheres) for each nucleus representation (A through E). The number of protons determines the atomic number, which identifies the element.
Step 2: Write the atomic symbol for each nucleus using the format: \( ^{A}_{Z} \text{X} \), where \( A \) is the mass number (protons + neutrons), \( Z \) is the atomic number (protons), and \( X \) is the chemical symbol of the element.
Step 3: Compare the nuclei to determine which ones are isotopes. Isotopes are nuclei of the same element (same number of protons) but with different numbers of neutrons.
Step 4: For each nucleus, verify the atomic symbol and isotope status by cross-referencing the atomic number with the periodic table to confirm the element.
Step 5: Summarize the findings by listing the atomic symbols for each nucleus and identifying which nuclei are isotopes of the same element.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Symbol

The atomic symbol is a notation that represents a chemical element, consisting of one or two letters derived from its name. The first letter is always capitalized, while the second, if present, is lowercase. For example, 'H' represents hydrogen, and 'O' represents oxygen. This symbol is crucial for identifying elements in chemical equations and discussions.
Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutron count results in varying atomic masses. For instance, carbon-12 and carbon-14 are isotopes of carbon, with 6 protons and 6 or 8 neutrons, respectively. Understanding isotopes is essential for applications in nuclear chemistry, radiometric dating, and medical imaging.
Nuclear Representation

Nuclear representation visually depicts the composition of an atom's nucleus, showing protons and neutrons. In diagrams, protons are often represented by red circles and neutrons by blue circles. This representation helps in identifying the atomic structure and understanding the differences between isotopes, as variations in neutron numbers can be easily observed in such illustrations.
