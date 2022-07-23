Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
c. Which atoms have the same mass number?
d. What atoms have the same number of neutrons?
Complete the following table for three of the naturally occurring isotopes of germanium, which is a metalloid used in semiconductor.
For each representation of a nucleus A through E, write the atomic symbol and identify which are isotopes.
a. <IMAGE>
Complete the following statements:
a. The atomic number gives the number of _____ in the nucleus.
