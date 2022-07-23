Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as describing either a proton, a neutron, or an electron:
a. has the smallest mass
Is each of the following statements true or false?
c. Neutrons repel each other.
On a dry day, your hair flies apart when you brush it. How would you explain this?
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
c. number of particles in the nucleus
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
d. number of electrons in a neutral atom
How many protons and electrons are there in a neutral atom of each of the following elements?
a. argon