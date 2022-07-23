Textbook Question
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
a. located in Group 2A (2)
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:

a. located in Group 2A (2)
a. located in Group 2A (2)
Juan added the following elements to the soil to improve potato production. Identify the group and period for and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a nonmetal:
b. Cu
Identify each of the following as describing either a proton, a neutron, or an electron:
a. has the smallest mass
On a dry day, your hair flies apart when you brush it. How would you explain this?
Sometimes clothes cling together when removed from a dryer. What kinds of charges are on the clothes?
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
c. number of particles in the nucleus