Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 19b
Chapter 4, Problem 19b

Identify each of the following as describing either a proton, a neutron, or an electron:
a. has the smallest mass

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by recalling the relative masses of subatomic particles. A proton and a neutron have similar masses, approximately 1 atomic mass unit (amu), while an electron has a much smaller mass, approximately 1/1836 of the mass of a proton.
Step 2: Compare the masses of the three particles. Since the electron's mass is significantly smaller than that of a proton or neutron, it is the particle with the smallest mass.
Step 3: Understand the significance of this property. The small mass of the electron allows it to move rapidly around the nucleus, contributing to the atom's overall structure and chemical behavior.
Step 4: Confirm that the correct identification for the particle with the smallest mass is the electron.
Step 5: Review the concept of subatomic particles and their properties to reinforce understanding of their roles in atomic structure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
45s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Proton

A proton is a positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom. It has a relative mass of approximately 1 atomic mass unit (amu) and plays a crucial role in determining the atomic number of an element, which defines its identity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes

Neutron

A neutron is a neutral subatomic particle also located in the nucleus of an atom. It has a mass similar to that of a proton, approximately 1 amu, and contributes to the atomic mass of an element, influencing its stability and isotopic composition.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 2

Electron

An electron is a negatively charged subatomic particle that orbits the nucleus of an atom. It has a significantly smaller mass than protons and neutrons, approximately 1/1836 of an amu, and is essential for chemical bonding and the formation of molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:23
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:

e. located in Group 8A (18)

1556
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:

a. located in Group 2A (2)

1325
views
Textbook Question

Juan added the following elements to the soil to improve potato production. Identify the group and period for and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a nonmetal:

b. Cu

43
views
Textbook Question

Is each of the following statements true or false?

c. Neutrons repel each other.

1414
views
Textbook Question

On a dry day, your hair flies apart when you brush it. How would you explain this?

1486
views
Textbook Question

Sometimes clothes cling together when removed from a dryer. What kinds of charges are on the clothes?

1405
views