Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going from left to right across Period 4,
d. the number of valence electrons ________
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going from left to right across Period 4,
d. the number of valence electrons ________
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
b. ionization energy
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
c. number of protons
Use Rutherford's gold-foil experiment to answer each of the following:
c. How did he use the results to propose a model of the atom?
Match the subatomic particles (1 to 3) to each of the descriptions below:
1. protons
2. neutrons
3. electrons
b. surround the nucleus
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element:
168X 169X 1810X 178X 188X
a. What atoms have the same number of protons?