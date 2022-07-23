Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
d. ? → 23490Th + 42He
d. ? → 23490Th + 42He
e. 18880Hg → ? + 0+1e
e. ? → 8939Y + 0+1e
Match each property (1 to 3) with its unit of measurement.
1. activity
2. absorbed dose
3. biological damage
a. rad
Two technicians in a nuclear laboratory were accidentally exposed to radiation. If one was exposed to 8 mGy and the other to 5 rad, which technician received more radiation?
Two samples of a radioisotope were spilled in a nuclear laboratory. The activity of one sample was 8 kBq and the other 15 mCi. Which sample produced the higher amount of radiation?