Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 22d

Complete each of the following bombardment reactions:
d. ? + 6428Ni → 272111Rg + 10n

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a nuclear bombardment reaction where an unknown particle (denoted as '?') collides with a nickel-64 (⁶⁴₂₈Ni) nucleus to produce roentgenium-272 (²⁷²₁₁₁Rg) and a neutron (¹₀n). The goal is to determine the identity of the unknown particle.
Step 2: Apply the law of conservation of mass number. The total mass number (A) on the left side of the reaction must equal the total mass number on the right side. Write the equation for mass numbers: A(?) + 64 = 272 + 1.
Step 3: Solve for the mass number of the unknown particle. Rearrange the equation: A(?) = 272 + 1 - 64.
Step 4: Apply the law of conservation of atomic number. The total atomic number (Z) on the left side of the reaction must equal the total atomic number on the right side. Write the equation for atomic numbers: Z(?) + 28 = 111 + 0.
Step 5: Solve for the atomic number of the unknown particle. Rearrange the equation: Z(?) = 111 + 0 - 28. Once you have both the mass number and atomic number, identify the particle using the periodic table or known nuclear particles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve the transformation of atomic nuclei through processes such as fusion, fission, or bombardment. In these reactions, particles such as neutrons, protons, or alpha particles collide with a target nucleus, resulting in the formation of new elements or isotopes. Understanding the principles of conservation of mass and energy is crucial in analyzing these reactions.
Isotopes and Atomic Mass

Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, leading to different atomic masses. In nuclear reactions, the conservation of nucleons (protons and neutrons) must be maintained, meaning the total number of nucleons before and after the reaction should be equal. This concept is essential for balancing nuclear equations.
Bombardment Reactions

Bombardment reactions occur when a nucleus is struck by a particle, such as a neutron or proton, resulting in a nuclear transformation. These reactions are often used in nuclear physics to create new elements or isotopes, as seen in the synthesis of heavier elements. Identifying the incoming particle and the resulting products is key to completing the reaction equation.
