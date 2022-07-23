Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.5 Nuclear ChemistryProblem 19e
Chapter 5, Problem 19e

Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
e. 18880Hg → ? + 0+1e

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of nuclear reaction. The presence of ⁰₊₁e (a positron) indicates that this is a positron emission reaction, which occurs when a proton in the nucleus is converted into a neutron, emitting a positron.
Step 2: Write the general form of the nuclear equation for positron emission: AZXAZ-1Y + e0+1, where A is the mass number, Z is the atomic number, X is the parent element, and Y is the daughter element.
Step 3: Apply the conservation of mass number (A) and atomic number (Z). The mass number (A) remains the same, so A = 188. The atomic number (Z) decreases by 1 because a proton is converted into a neutron, so Z = 80 - 1 = 79.
Step 4: Determine the daughter element (Y) based on the new atomic number (Z = 79). Using the periodic table, the element with atomic number 79 is gold (Au).
Step 5: Write the completed nuclear equation: Hg18880Au18879 + e0+1. The type of radiation is positron emission.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Equations

Nuclear equations represent the transformation of one element into another through nuclear reactions. They show the reactants and products, including the atomic and mass numbers. Understanding how to balance these equations is crucial for identifying the type of radiation emitted during the process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Thermochemical Equations

Beta Decay

Beta decay is a type of radioactive decay in which a beta particle, which is an electron or positron, is emitted from an atomic nucleus. In the given equation, the emission of a positron (⁰₊₁e) indicates that a proton in the nucleus is converted into a neutron, resulting in a decrease in atomic number while the mass number remains unchanged.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:46
Beta Decay Example 2

Radioactive Isotopes

Radioactive isotopes are variants of chemical elements that have unstable nuclei and emit radiation as they decay to a more stable form. The isotope ¹⁸⁸Hg is an example, and understanding its decay process helps in predicting the products and the type of radiation involved, which is essential for completing the nuclear equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements:

1. alpha particle

2. beta particle

3. gamma radiation

c. travels only a short distance in air

878
views
Textbook Question

Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:

c. 6629Cu → 6630Zn + ?

801
views
Textbook Question

Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:

d. ? → 23490Th + 42He

720
views
Textbook Question

Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:

e. ? → 8939Y + 0+1e

894
views
Textbook Question

Complete each of the following bombardment reactions:

d. ? + 6428Ni → 272111Rg + 10n

1567
views
Textbook Question

Match each property (1 to 3) with its unit of measurement.

1. activity

2. absorbed dose

3. biological damage

a. rad

837
views