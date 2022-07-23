Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
e. ? → 8939Y + 0+1e
Complete each of the following bombardment reactions:
d. ? + 6428Ni → 272111Rg + 10n
Match each property (1 to 3) with its unit of measurement.
1. activity
2. absorbed dose
3. biological damage
a. rad
Two samples of a radioisotope were spilled in a nuclear laboratory. The activity of one sample was 8 kBq and the other 15 mCi. Which sample produced the higher amount of radiation?
Suppose a person absorbed 50 mrad of alpha radiation. What would be the equivalent dose in millisieverts?
The dosage of technicium-99m for a lung scan is 20. µCi/kg of body mass. How many millicuries of technicium-99m should be given to a person weighing 50. kg (1 mCi = 1000 µCi)