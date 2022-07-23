Skip to main content
Chapter 5, Problem 25

Two technicians in a nuclear laboratory were accidentally exposed to radiation. If one was exposed to 8 mGy and the other to 5 rad, which technician received more radiation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the units of radiation exposure. The milligray (mGy) is a unit of absorbed dose in the SI system, while the rad is a unit of absorbed dose in the older CGS system. To compare the two values, they must be converted to the same unit.
Step 2: Recall the conversion factor between rad and gray. 1 rad is equal to 0.01 gray (Gy). Therefore, to convert rad to milligray (mGy), multiply the value in rad by 10, since 1 Gy = 1000 mGy.
Step 3: Convert the exposure of the second technician from rad to mGy. Multiply 5 rad by 10 to find the equivalent dose in mGy.
Step 4: Compare the two values in mGy. The first technician was exposed to 8 mGy, and the second technician's exposure in mGy was calculated in the previous step.
Step 5: Determine which technician received more radiation by comparing the two values. The technician with the higher mGy value received more radiation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radiation Dose Units

Radiation exposure is measured in different units, primarily gray (Gy) and rad. One gray is equivalent to 100 rad, making it essential to convert between these units for accurate comparisons. Understanding these units allows for a clear assessment of the radiation dose received by each technician.
Conversion Between Units

To compare the radiation doses of the two technicians, we need to convert the rad measurement to gray. Since 1 rad equals 0.01 Gy, the technician exposed to 5 rad received 0.05 Gy. This conversion is crucial for determining which technician experienced a higher level of radiation exposure.
Health Effects of Radiation Exposure

Understanding the health implications of radiation exposure is vital. Different doses can lead to varying biological effects, with higher doses posing greater risks. This context helps in evaluating the significance of the exposure levels received by the technicians and the potential need for medical evaluation.
