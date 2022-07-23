Skip to main content
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 131c
Chapter 6, Problem 131c

Select the more polar bond in each of the following pairs:
c. Br―Cl or S―Cl

1
Determine the concept of bond polarity: Bond polarity arises due to the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms in a bond. The greater the difference in electronegativity, the more polar the bond.
Look up the electronegativity values of the elements involved: Bromine (Br), Chlorine (Cl), and Sulfur (S). For reference, the electronegativity values are approximately: Br = 2.8, Cl = 3.0, and S = 2.5.
Calculate the electronegativity difference for each bond: For Br―Cl, subtract the electronegativity of Br from Cl (|3.0 - 2.8|). For S―Cl, subtract the electronegativity of S from Cl (|3.0 - 2.5|).
Compare the electronegativity differences: The bond with the larger electronegativity difference will be more polar.
Conclude which bond is more polar based on the comparison of the electronegativity differences.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. The greater the difference in electronegativity between two bonded atoms, the more polar the bond becomes. In the context of the given pairs, understanding the electronegativity values of bromine, chlorine, and sulfur is essential to determine which bond is more polar.
Bond Polarity

Bond polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge across a bond between two atoms. A polar bond occurs when there is a significant difference in electronegativity, leading to an unequal sharing of electrons. This results in a dipole moment, where one end of the bond is slightly negative and the other slightly positive, influencing the bond's overall polarity.
Dipole Moment

The dipole moment is a vector quantity that represents the separation of positive and negative charges in a bond. It is calculated as the product of the charge difference and the distance between the charges. A higher dipole moment indicates a more polar bond, making it a crucial factor in comparing the polarity of the bonds in the given pairs.
