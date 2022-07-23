Skip to main content
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
Lewis dot symbols for elements X and Y, illustrating their valence electrons for ion formation analysis.
b. Will a compound of X and Y be ionic or molecular?

Step 1: Analyze the Lewis symbols provided in the image. Element X (A) has six valence electrons, indicating it is likely in Group 16 of the periodic table (e.g., oxygen, sulfur). Element Y (B) has one valence electron, suggesting it is in Group 1 (e.g., hydrogen, lithium).
Step 2: Determine the type of bond that will form between X and Y. Elements in Group 16 typically gain electrons to complete their octet, while elements in Group 1 lose electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Step 3: Consider the electronegativity difference between the two elements. Group 16 elements are highly electronegative, while Group 1 elements are less electronegative. A large electronegativity difference typically leads to ionic bonding.
Step 4: Evaluate the electron transfer or sharing. In this case, Y (B) is likely to transfer its single valence electron to X (A), resulting in the formation of ions: X will become negatively charged (anion), and Y will become positively charged (cation).
Step 5: Conclude that the compound formed between X and Y is ionic, as it involves the transfer of electrons rather than sharing, which is characteristic of molecular (covalent) compounds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Symbols

Lewis symbols represent the valence electrons of an atom using dots around the element's symbol. They are crucial for understanding how atoms bond, as they visually depict the number of electrons available for bonding. In the context of elements X and Y, analyzing their Lewis symbols helps determine their bonding behavior, whether they will form covalent or ionic compounds.
Ionic vs. Molecular Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when electrons are transferred from one atom to another, typically between metals and nonmetals, resulting in charged ions. In contrast, molecular compounds are formed when atoms share electrons, usually between nonmetals. Understanding the difference between these types of compounds is essential for predicting the nature of the compound formed by elements X and Y based on their electronegativity and bonding characteristics.
Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a bond. The difference in electronegativity between two elements can indicate whether a bond will be ionic (large difference) or covalent (small difference). By evaluating the electronegativity values of elements X and Y, one can infer the type of bond they are likely to form, thus determining if the compound will be ionic or molecular.
