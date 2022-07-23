Skip to main content
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 75a

How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here? 2SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2SO3(g)
a. adding more SO2(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the reaction: The given reaction is 2SO₂(g) + O₂(g) → 2SO₃(g). This is a chemical equilibrium reaction where the rate of reaction depends on the concentration of reactants and products.
Identify the factor being changed: In this case, the problem asks about the effect of adding more SO₂(g), one of the reactants.
Apply the principle of concentration and reaction rate: According to the collision theory, increasing the concentration of a reactant (SO₂ in this case) increases the frequency of collisions between reactant molecules, which can increase the rate of the forward reaction.
Consider Le Chatelier's Principle: Adding more SO₂(g) shifts the equilibrium position to favor the formation of products (SO₃), as the system tries to counteract the change by consuming the added SO₂.
Conclude the effect: Adding more SO₂(g) will increase the rate of the forward reaction initially, and over time, the system will adjust to a new equilibrium with more SO₃ formed.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Rate

The reaction rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It can be influenced by various factors, including concentration, temperature, and the presence of catalysts. Understanding how these factors affect the reaction rate is crucial for predicting how changes in conditions will impact the overall reaction.
Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system shifts in a direction that counteracts the change. In the context of the given reaction, adding more SO₂ would shift the equilibrium to the right, favoring the production of SO₃, thereby increasing the rate of the reaction.

Concentration Effects

Concentration effects refer to how the amount of reactants or products in a reaction mixture influences the rate of reaction. Increasing the concentration of a reactant, such as SO₂, typically leads to more frequent collisions between reactant molecules, which can enhance the reaction rate. This principle is fundamental in chemical kinetics and reaction dynamics.
