Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.7 Chemical Quantities and ReactionsProblem 76c
Chapter 7, Problem 76c

How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here?
2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
c. removing some H2(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the factors that influence the rate of a chemical reaction. These include concentration of reactants, temperature, presence of a catalyst, and surface area (if applicable). In this case, we are focusing on the concentration of H₂(g).
Understand the role of H₂(g) in the reaction. According to the balanced equation, H₂(g) is a reactant, and its concentration directly affects the reaction rate based on the collision theory. Fewer H₂ molecules mean fewer collisions with NO molecules.
Apply the concept of the rate law. The rate law for this reaction would depend on the concentrations of the reactants. If the reaction is second-order with respect to H₂(g), the rate would be proportional to [H₂]². Removing some H₂ would decrease its concentration, thereby reducing the reaction rate.
Consider the effect of removing H₂(g) on the equilibrium. While this question focuses on reaction rate, note that removing a reactant can also shift the equilibrium position of the reaction (Le Chatelier's Principle), but this is separate from the immediate rate change.
Conclude that removing some H₂(g) decreases the frequency of effective collisions between H₂ and NO molecules, leading to a slower reaction rate.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
54s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. In the context of a chemical reaction, if a reactant is removed, the equilibrium will shift to produce more of that reactant, thereby increasing the rate of the reaction until a new equilibrium is established.

Reaction Rate

The reaction rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It can be influenced by various factors, including concentration, temperature, and the presence of catalysts. In this case, removing H₂(g) decreases its concentration, which can slow down the reaction rate as there are fewer reactant molecules available to collide and react.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:07
Rate of Reaction Concept 1

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. Changes in concentration, such as removing H₂(g), can affect the position of equilibrium but do not change the value of K. Understanding K helps predict how the system will respond to changes in concentration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:

b. In the body, the synthesis of proteins requires energy.

1523
views
Textbook Question

What is meant by the rate of a reaction?

2324
views
Textbook Question

How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here? 2SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2SO3(g)

a. adding more SO2(g)

35
views
Textbook Question

Using the models of the molecules (black = C, white = H, yellow = S, green = Cl), determine each of the following for models of compounds 1 and 2:

d. number of moles in 10.0 g

1359
views
Textbook Question

Using the models of the molecules (black = C, white = H, yellow = S, red = O), determine each of the following for models of compounds 1 and 2:

c. number of moles in 10.0 g

1546
views
Textbook Question

Balance each of the following by adding coefficients, and identify the type of reaction for each:

a.

868
views