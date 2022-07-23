Skip to main content
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 45c

Identify each of the following as an oxidation or a reduction:
c. Cr3+(aq) + 3e → Cr(s)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definitions of oxidation and reduction. Oxidation is the loss of electrons, while reduction is the gain of electrons. A helpful mnemonic is 'OIL RIG' (Oxidation Is Loss, Reduction Is Gain).
Step 2: Analyze the given chemical equation: Cr³⁺(aq) + 3e⁻ → Cr(s). Notice that the chromium ion (Cr³⁺) is reacting with three electrons (3e⁻).
Step 3: Determine if electrons are being gained or lost. In this case, Cr³⁺ is gaining three electrons to form Cr(s).
Step 4: Conclude that the gain of electrons corresponds to a reduction process. Therefore, this reaction represents a reduction.
Step 5: Summarize the result: The reaction Cr³⁺(aq) + 3e⁻ → Cr(s) is a reduction because the chromium ion gains electrons to form a neutral chromium atom.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation and reduction are chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between species. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, while reduction refers to the gain of electrons. These processes are always coupled; when one species is oxidized, another must be reduced. Understanding these definitions is crucial for identifying the nature of chemical reactions.
Half-Reaction Method

The half-reaction method is a way to balance redox reactions by separating the oxidation and reduction processes. Each half-reaction shows either the loss or gain of electrons, making it easier to analyze the changes in oxidation states. This method is particularly useful in identifying which species is oxidized and which is reduced in a given reaction.
Oxidation States

Oxidation states (or numbers) indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound. They help in determining how many electrons are lost or gained during a reaction. In the given reaction, the oxidation state of chromium changes from +3 in Cr³⁺ to 0 in Cr(s), indicating that it is being reduced. Understanding oxidation states is essential for identifying the nature of the reaction.
