Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.7 Chemical Quantities and ReactionsProblem 38b
Chapter 7, Problem 38b

Balance each of the following chemical equations:
c. Sb2S3(s) + HCl(aq) → SbCl3(aq) + H2S(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the chemical equation: Sb₂S₃(s) (antimony(III) sulfide) reacts with HCl(aq) (hydrochloric acid) to produce SbCl₃(aq) (antimony(III) chloride) and H₂S(g) (hydrogen sulfide).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: Sb₂S₃(s) + HCl(aq) → SbCl₃(aq) + H₂S(g).
Balance the antimony (Sb) atoms first. There are 2 Sb atoms in Sb₂S₃ on the reactant side, so ensure there are 2 Sb atoms in SbCl₃ on the product side. Update the equation: Sb₂S₃(s) + HCl(aq) → 2 SbCl₃(aq) + H₂S(g).
Next, balance the sulfur (S) atoms. There are 3 S atoms in Sb₂S₃ on the reactant side, so ensure there are 3 H₂S molecules on the product side. Update the equation: Sb₂S₃(s) + HCl(aq) → 2 SbCl₃(aq) + 3 H₂S(g).
Finally, balance the hydrogen (H) and chlorine (Cl) atoms. Count the total H and Cl atoms on the product side (from H₂S and SbCl₃), and adjust the coefficient of HCl on the reactant side to match. Verify that all elements are balanced.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equation

A chemical equation represents a chemical reaction using symbols and formulas. It shows the reactants on the left side and the products on the right, separated by an arrow. Balancing a chemical equation ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides, adhering to the law of conservation of mass.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It involves using the coefficients in a balanced equation to determine the proportions of substances involved. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for balancing equations, as it helps identify the correct ratios of reactants and products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry

Balancing Techniques

Balancing techniques are methods used to ensure that a chemical equation is balanced. Common techniques include the inspection method, where coefficients are adjusted based on the number of atoms, and the algebraic method, which uses variables to represent coefficients. Mastery of these techniques is crucial for accurately balancing chemical equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass, in grams, for each of the following:

d. 0.145 mole of C2H6O

1362
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass, in grams, for each of the following:

e. 2.08 moles of (NH4)2SO4

1474
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following chemical equations is balanced or not balanced:

d.

900
views
Textbook Question

Balance each of the following chemical equations:

d. Al(s) + HCl(aq) → H2(g) + AlCl3(aq)

1502
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as an oxidation or a reduction:

c. Cr3+(aq) + 3e → Cr(s)

955
views
Textbook Question

In the mitochondria of human cells, energy is provided by the oxidation and reduction reactions of the iron ions in the cytochromes in electron transport. Identify each of the following as an oxidation or a reduction:

a. Fe3+ + e → Fe2+

907
views