How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here? 2SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2SO3(g)
a. adding more SO2(g)
How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here? 2SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2SO3(g)
a. adding more SO2(g)
How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here?
2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
c. removing some H2(g)
Using the models of the molecules (black = C, white = H, yellow = S, green = Cl), determine each of the following for models of compounds 1 and 2:
d. number of moles in 10.0 g
Balance each of the following by adding coefficients, and identify the type of reaction for each:
a.
If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.
If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.