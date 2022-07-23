How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here?
2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
c. removing some H2(g)
Using the models of the molecules (black = C, white = H, yellow = S, green = Cl), determine each of the following for models of compounds 1 and 2:
d. number of moles in 10.0 g
If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.
c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.