Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 Gases
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.8 GasesProblem 66c
Chapter 8, Problem 66c

Indicate which diagram (1, 2, or 3) represents the volume of the gas sample in a flexible container when each of the following changes (a to d) takes place:

c. Atmospheric pressure decreases if temperature does not change.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall Boyle's Law, which states that the pressure of a gas is inversely proportional to its volume when temperature is constant. This means that if atmospheric pressure decreases, the volume of the gas in a flexible container will increase.
Step 2: Analyze the diagrams provided. Diagram 1 shows a small volume with gas particles closely packed, Diagram 2 shows a medium volume with gas particles more spread out, and Diagram 3 shows a large volume with gas particles even more spread out.
Step 3: Since atmospheric pressure decreases, the gas particles will exert less force on the walls of the flexible container, allowing the container to expand. This corresponds to an increase in volume.
Step 4: Compare the diagrams to identify which one represents the largest volume. Diagram 3 shows the most expanded container, indicating the largest volume.
Step 5: Conclude that Diagram 3 represents the volume of the gas sample when atmospheric pressure decreases and temperature remains constant.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gas Laws

Gas laws describe the behavior of gases under various conditions of pressure, volume, and temperature. Key laws include Boyle's Law, which states that pressure and volume are inversely related when temperature is constant, and Charles's Law, which relates volume and temperature. Understanding these laws is essential for predicting how a gas will respond to changes in its environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law

Flexible Container

A flexible container, such as a balloon or a syringe, can change its volume in response to external pressure changes. When atmospheric pressure decreases, the gas inside the container can expand, leading to an increase in volume if the temperature remains constant. This concept is crucial for visualizing how gases behave in different scenarios.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:26
Models of Enzyme Action Example 1

Pressure-Volume Relationship

The pressure-volume relationship is a fundamental concept in gas behavior, particularly illustrated by Boyle's Law. When the pressure exerted on a gas decreases, the volume of the gas increases, provided the temperature remains unchanged. This relationship helps in understanding how gases will occupy space in response to changes in external conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:56
Logarithmic Relationships
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the answer from problem 8.61, how many grams of nitrogen are in Louisa’s lungs at STP if air contains 78% nitrogen?

26
views
Textbook Question

Two flasks of equal volume and at the same temperature contain different gases. One flask contains 5.0 g of O2 and the other flask contains 5.0 g of H2. Is each of the following statements true or false? Explain.

b. The pressures in the flasks are the same.

915
views
Textbook Question

At 100 °C, which of the following diagrams (1, 2, or 3) represents a gas sample that exerts the:

b. highest pressure?

1645
views
Textbook Question

Indicate which diagram (1, 2, or 3) represents the volume of the gas sample in a flexible container when each of the following changes (a to d) takes place:

d. Doubling the atmospheric pressure and doubling the Kelvin temperature.

2367
views
Textbook Question

A balloon is filled with helium gas with a partial pressure of 1.00 atm and neon gas with a partial pressure of 0.50 atm. For each of the following changes (a to e) of the initial balloon, select the diagram (A, B, or C) that shows the final volume of the balloon:

<IMAGE>

c. All of the neon gas is removed (T and P do not change).

1244
views
Textbook Question

A balloon is filled with helium gas with a partial pressure of 1.00 atm and neon gas with a partial pressure of 0.50 atm. For each of the following changes (a to e) of the initial balloon, select the diagram (A, B, or C) that shows the final volume of the balloon:

<IMAGE>

d. The Kelvin temperature doubles and half of the gas atoms leak out (P does not change).

1299
views