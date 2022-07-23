An intravenous saline solution contains 154 mEq/L each of Na+ and Cl–. How many moles each of Na+ and Cl– are in 1.00 L of the saline solution?
State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:
a. A crystal added to a solution does not change in size.
Understand the definitions: A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of solute that can dissolve at a given temperature, meaning it is in equilibrium with undissolved solute. An unsaturated solution can still dissolve more solute.
Analyze the scenario: When a crystal is added to a solution and does not change in size, it indicates that the solution is already at equilibrium with the solute.
Relate this observation to the concept of saturation: If the solution is at equilibrium, it means no more solute can dissolve, and the solution is saturated.
Conclude based on the evidence: The lack of change in the crystal's size confirms that the solution is saturated.
Summarize: The solution is saturated because it has reached its maximum solubility, and the added crystal does not dissolve or grow.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Saturated Solution
A saturated solution is one in which the maximum amount of solute has been dissolved in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. In this state, any additional solute added will not dissolve and may remain as a solid, indicating that the solution has reached its limit of solubility.
Unsaturated Solution
An unsaturated solution is one that contains less solute than it has the capacity to dissolve at a given temperature and pressure. In this case, if more solute is added, it will continue to dissolve until the solution becomes saturated.
Equilibrium in Solutions
Equilibrium in solutions refers to the state where the rate of dissolution of solute equals the rate of crystallization. In a saturated solution, this equilibrium is established, meaning that the amount of solute remains constant over time, as seen when a crystal added to the solution does not change in size.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
An intravenous solution contains 40. mEq/L of Cl– and 15 mEq/L of HPO42–. If Na+ is the only cation in the solution, what is the Na+ concentration, in milliequivalents per liter?
Textbook Question
When Jeff's blood was tested, the chloride level was 0.45 g/dL.
b. According to Table 9.6, is this value above, below, or within the normal range?
Textbook Question
State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:
c. A uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL in the kidney does not cause gout.
Textbook Question
A solution containing 80. g of KCl in 200. g of H2O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C. a. How many grams of KCl remain in solution at 20 °C?
Textbook Question
Explain the following observations:
a. More sugar dissolves in hot tea than in iced tea.
