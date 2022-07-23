Milliequivalents (mEq)

Milliequivalents (mEq) is a unit of measure used in chemistry and medicine to express the amount of a substance based on its chemical activity. It accounts for the valence of ions, allowing for the comparison of different ions in terms of their ability to react. For example, 1 mEq of Na⁺ is equivalent to 1 mEq of Cl⁻ because both have a valence of 1.