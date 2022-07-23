Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 21b

When Jeff's blood was tested, the chloride level was 0.45 g/dL.
b. According to Table 9.6, is this value above, below, or within the normal range?

Refer to Table 9.6 in your textbook or provided materials to identify the normal range for chloride levels in blood. Typically, this range is expressed in g/dL.
Compare Jeff's chloride level, which is 0.45 g/dL, to the normal range provided in Table 9.6.
Determine whether 0.45 g/dL falls below, within, or above the normal range by checking if it is less than the lower limit, greater than the upper limit, or between the two limits.
If the value is within the range, it is considered normal. If it is outside the range, it is either above or below normal levels.
Conclude whether Jeff's chloride level is above, below, or within the normal range based on your comparison.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Chloride Levels

Normal chloride levels in the blood typically range from 98 to 106 mEq/L (or approximately 3.5 to 4.5 g/dL). Understanding this range is crucial for interpreting test results, as it helps determine whether a patient's chloride level is within normal limits or indicative of a potential health issue.
Clinical Significance of Chloride Levels

Chloride is an essential electrolyte that helps maintain fluid balance, acid-base balance, and proper muscle and nerve function. Abnormal chloride levels can signal various health conditions, such as dehydration, kidney disease, or respiratory issues, making it important to assess these levels in a clinical context.
Interpreting Laboratory Results

Interpreting laboratory results involves comparing a patient's test values against established normal ranges. This process helps healthcare professionals identify abnormalities and make informed decisions regarding diagnosis and treatment. In Jeff's case, determining whether his chloride level is above, below, or within the normal range is essential for understanding his health status.
