Calculate the number of equivalents in each of the following:
d. 2 moles of Fe3+
An intravenous saline solution contains 154 mEq/L each of Na+ and Cl–. How many moles each of Na+ and Cl– are in 1.00 L of the saline solution?
An intravenous solution contains 40. mEq/L of Cl– and 15 mEq/L of HPO42–. If Na+ is the only cation in the solution, what is the Na+ concentration, in milliequivalents per liter?
State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution:
a. A crystal added to a solution does not change in size.
c. A uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL in the kidney does not cause gout.
A solution containing 80. g of KCl in 200. g of H2O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C. a. How many grams of KCl remain in solution at 20 °C?