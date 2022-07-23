Equivalents and Milliequivalents

An equivalent (Eq) is a unit that measures the reactive capacity of an ion, often used in chemistry to express the amount of a substance that reacts with or replaces one mole of hydrogen ions. Milliequivalents (mEq) are one-thousandth of an equivalent. In this question, 154 mEq/L indicates the concentration of Na⁺ and Cl⁻ ions, which can be converted to moles based on their valence.