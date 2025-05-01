- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A molecule has two bonding groups and two lone pairs. What is the total number of electron groups, and what is the molecular geometry?
Which of the following molecules has a trigonal pyramidal geometry?
How does increasing the number of electron groups on a central atom affect the possible molecular geometries?
Which of the following best describes an ideal bond angle?
What is the ideal bond angle for a molecule with two electron groups and no lone pairs?
In water (H2O), how do the two lone pairs on oxygen affect the bond angle compared to the ideal tetrahedral angle?
How does a significant difference in electronegativity between two bonded atoms affect the electron cloud distribution?
What type of bond is formed when the difference in electronegativity is greater than 1.7?
Why is fluorine's high electronegativity significant in the formation of compounds like Teflon (polytetrafluoroethylene)?
Determine the polarity of CO2 based on its molecular geometry.
How would replacing one of the hydrogen atoms in CH4 with a chlorine atom affect the molecule's polarity?
If the central atom in a molecule with a perfect shape gains a lone pair, how does this affect the molecule's polarity?