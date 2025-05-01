Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 12
Next
10. Chemical Bonding / Bond Angles (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following best describes an ideal bond angle?
A
An angle that ensures all atoms are in a straight line.
B
An angle that maximizes the distance between atoms.
C
An angle that allows for the formation of ionic bonds.
D
An angle that minimizes electron pair repulsion, leading to a stable molecular structure.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer